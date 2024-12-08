Videos of actor James Gardiner staying by the side of MP-elect John Dumelo in the hall where the politician's camp was located have gone viral on social media

Many people admired James and John's friendship, with many people talking about James campaigning for John and even voting for him

Many people also commended Mr Dumelo's handwork and expressed joy that he beat NPP's Maa Lydia to win the seat

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to hail actor James Gardiner for being a loyal friend to the actor and MP-elect John Dumelo after winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

Peeps admire James Gardiner's loyalty to Dumelo

In videos that emerged on social media, James was seated next to Mr Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, at a hall as they awaited the official pronouncement from the Electoral Commission.

One of the videos showed famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper taking a video of the three of them, with Mr Dumelo, overjoyed after seeing the blogger such that he chanted his name.

The video continued showing proceedings in the hall where Mr Dumelo's camp was located. The room was filled with cheers and chants when the EC declared Mr Dumelo the newest MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

This comes after he defeated the current MP, Lydia Alhassan, aka Maa Lydia, in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

James Gardiner, John Dumelo and his wife Gifty

James Gardiner casts his votes

Reactions to James supporting John

Many people in the videos' comment sections admired James Gardiner's support for John Dumelo during the campaign season, the election, the ballot counting, and after the results were declared.

Many people tagged James as a loyal friend and spoke highly of him by saying that they wished they had friends like him.

Others also highlighted Mr Dumelo's victory, saying it was deserved, considering his hard work in the constituency.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users regarding Gardiner and Dumelo's friendship:

asirifim1 said:

"James thanks for be👏ing a good friend 👏"

being_rammsofficial said:

"Everybody needs James in their life❤️❤️❤️"

owusuwaa_bofah said:

"Don’t accept Prince David Osei into your camp ooo😂"

emmyqueenie said:

"I see the the umbrella 3y3Zu 😍😂😂"

lapstackdivagh said:

"I just zoom it u voted for NDC 😂"

ko_colate said:

"Loyalty is everything. God bless you Jay .❤️"

la_dyyyyyyy said:

"I saw it you voted for your friend John 🥳🥳"

ro_gyann said:

"Awwww my heart is full 😍😍 John worked so hard. Ayawaso West Wugon is finally green."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama said:

"John well deserved ❤️❤️❤️❤️you did it👌I always say voltarians we are hardworking.Of course you deserve this win our dearie.More greater heights ahead"

Tension erupts as Dumelo leads Maa Lydia

YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo significantly in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections.

In the provisional results that emerged online, Mr Dumelo garnered 316 votes, while NPP's Maa Lydia had 148 votes.

The results trickled in amidst tension erupting at Legon Hall polling station as some angry party agents demanded a ballot recount.

