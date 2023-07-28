Seasoned Ghanaian presenter Delay reacted to a fan's message by sharing a screenshot of their conversation on social media

The fan was telling her about an image of her she saw inside a train they boarded

Many people hailed her in the comment section and joined her in celebrating

Ghanaian media personality Delay reacted to a fan's message after the person spotted her image on a train in London.

Delay's image spotted on a train in London. Image Credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay reacts to a fan's message

The host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong aka Delay, shared a screenshot of a message a fan sent her on social media on her Instagram page.

The message contained a photo of the poster of Delay, which the fan spotted on a train.

The fan shared the photo with Delay and stated that the seasoned media personality's image is now on trains.

The fan stated that they had noticed that she was in London and hoped that she saw it for herself.

Reacting to the message, Delay gave glory to God and reiterated that she was on trains and busses in London. She wrote:

I’m in trains and on Buses in London. See what the Lord has done

Below is a screenshot of the message a fan sent Delay on social media.

Ghanaians react to the post

Many people stated that the intro to the next episode of her show, The Delay Show, would contain this post.

Others congratulated and hailed her in the comment section, stating that she had come far.

ama_pokuah_03 said:

Imagine her next intro

perfect_luxury_events stated:

Delay of International Waters ❤️

lugardgh remarked:

You deserve this and even more beautiful Deloris ❤️

dorisboateng remarked:

See what the Lord has done... By December you will be on the American time square billboard ..

tonyrichyghana said:

This is what God is capable of doing in the lives of HIS people who are seeking for Him

jijor_collections remarked:

You inspire some of us. The more reason why we can't give up

_amaherself said:

He hasn't done with you yet. More is about to Ghana #THEMAN❤️

afraappiah commented:

Global Delay! Delay of international waters

Ras Nene's photo spotted on a bus in the UK

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Comedian and actor Ras Nene's photo was spotted on a bus in the UK.

Many Ghanaians jubilated at the news as they congratulated him.

