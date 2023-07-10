Skit actor Ras Nene's photo, in a video, was spotted on a bus in the UK, and it excited Ghanaians

The photo was an advertisement for Lemfi Finance, a company for which Ras Nene is a brand ambassador for

Many folks were happy to see how far the actor had come and expressed their happiness at the great achievement

Ghanaians were filled with joy when they spotted a familiar face on a bus in the United Kingdom. The picture displayed popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene promoting Lemfi Finance as their brand ambassador.

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene spotted on bus Photo Source: official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Seeing the actor's photo on an international bus made Ghanaians feel proud and happy about his remarkable achievement.

Ras Nene, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has gained a lot of love and support in Ghana and beyond for his funny acting. He has become a favourite among audiences through his captivating roles in movies, TV shows, and online skits.

The photo of Ras Nene's smiling face caught the attention of Ghanaians in the UK, surprising and delighting them.

For many folks, it was inspiring to see him featured on the side of buses, as it showed how far he had come in his career and the significant accomplishments he has achieved.

Ras Nene delights fans

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Joehus14 said:

I don’t think lilwin will be able to sleep when seeing this

gentlegeneralsarkodie6 commented:

Wow blessing upon blessings, oh my God..

alicejagri wrote:

When your time comes God will unveil u

maarose423 commented:

It's his time .. Just allow him to enjoy please

Irene Gyamfua said:

Aka ebenezer brand ambassador for lemonade finance

