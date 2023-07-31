One popular Ghanaian actor has proposed that Agya Koo should be nominated for the Guinness World Records

He added that the veteran actor's contribution to the Ghanaian movie industry cannot be overlooked

Agya Koo transitioned from stage plays onto the big screens in 1999 with a movie titled Kumasi Yonko

According to Ghanaian actor Agya Fosu, his senior in the industry, Agya Koo deserves all the recognition befitting a world-class actor.

He said Agya Koo has been consistent since the death of movie star and legend Santo.

Agya Fosu added that the veteran actor's reentry into the Kumawood industry is a blessing.

Agya Koo debuted as a comedian on the Key Soap Concert Party stage before launching into the film industry in 1999.

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, actor Agya Fosu sang Agya Koo's praises and highlighted his contribution to their industry.

"If we talk about Ghanaian movies from when the late Santo left, Agya Koo came to take over. We are the ones who don't honour people because he should have been in the Guinness Book of Records.

"Almost 15 good years non-stop; it's a big opportunity for the industry, so he has decided to return," Agya Fosu said.

