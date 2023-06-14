Agya Koo, in an interview, spoke about his newly built mansion and how he managed to finally finish it

During the interview, the actor told Ghanaians abroad that he was open to helping them build in Ghana if they wanted to

He said he gets disheartened when people abroad send money home for structures to be built for them and get duped

Popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo recently shared details about his newly constructed mansion in an interview.

During the interview, Agya Koo revealed how he managed to complete the project and expressed his willingness to assist Ghanaians living abroad in building their own homes in Ghana.

He empathised with their concerns about sending money back home for building structures and being deceived or cheated. The actor admitted that such experiences can be disheartening.

Agya Koo emphasised that he wished for everyone to have the opportunity to build their own homes, just like he was able to. He described his new mansion as a testament to his determination and hard work.

In addition, the seasoned actor assured Ghanaians that he was a trustworthy person who could be relied upon. He expressed his confidence in delivering on promises and meeting expectations.

Netizens appreciate Agya Koo's kind heart

Social media users were impressed by Agya Koo's kind gesture and prayed for blessings upon his life.

emmanuelkumih37 said:

More blessings, Legend. Forget what those empty headed people are saying and concentrate on your life and career. They're all enemies of progress. God has got you covered

osgames6812 commented:

Well said Agya you are intelligent man keep it up

AmankwaahBrobbey also wrote:

King Kong, my mentor, no size

Agya Koo reveals how long it took to build his mansion

In a related story, veteran actor Agya Koo recently unveiled his grand mansion in celebration of his 54th birthday, revealing that it took him 16 years to complete it.

The actor shared the story behind the beautiful edifice, stating that it had taken a lot of sweat and tears to achieve his dream home.

Videos of the grand mansion went viral on social media, with many fans and well-wishers congratulating the actor.

