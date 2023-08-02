Gorgeous media personality Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, shows his daddy skills in a video

The businessman and his daughter engaged in a charming conversation whilst lounging in a car

Many pointed out how intelligent McBrown's daughter has become

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown and her family are much adored in Ghana. A video of her husband exhibiting his daddy skills with their daughter warmed many hearts.

Young Baby Maxin displayed her childlike curiosity by bombarding her father with interesting questions.

She looked adorable in a blue strappy dress with white star-pattern details.

In the video, Baby Maxin threw questions at her father with her childlike innocence.

Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals she stopped crying after giving birth.

McBrown is very fond of her daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, whom she says completed her life as a woman.

During an interview with Berla Mundi, the media personality revealed that people called her names and taunted her for being childless and successful.

McBrown said she stopped crying after having her daughter because the name-calling stopped. She added that she felt that her womanhood was complete after having her baby girl.

Peeps react to Baby Maxin and her father hanging out in a car

The comment section was flooded with love for the adorable star child and her father.

nanabempa commented:

Barima nso k) aware paa 3y3

mzorstin commented:

Too beautiful

awuraamponsaah commented:

She's soo beautiful

bosschicskincarehub commented:

Such a cute little girl

McBrown addresses domestic abuse rumours in her marriage and finally speaks the truth

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown's revelation about suspected abuse from her husband.

This came after some blog sites carried news about McBrown's husband physically assaulting her.

According to the Onua Showtime host, her husband has never touched her violently. She added that she was not the kind of woman who takes abuse lightly.

McBrown said she would not do anything to make her husband, Maxwell Mensah, beat her.

