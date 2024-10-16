Fameye, in an interview with Zionfelix, claimed that his hit song Very Soon had not yet blown, explaining that he expected more

The musician told the popular blogger that he had put a lot into the song and had even backed it with prayers

Very Soon has been trending all over social media and has received a lot of support from Ghanaians and celebrities

Ghanaian musician Fameye has said that his hit song 'Very Soon' has not yet achieved the level of success he expected.

Fameye speaks on the success of his new song Very Soon. Photo source: fameyemusic

Source: Twitter

In an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, Fameye disclosed that while the song has been trending and gaining attention, it still has not reached the goals he set for it.

According to Fameye, he put a lot into the song, both in terms of effort and prayer, hoping it would reach greater heights.

The musician explained that he had a vision for 'Very Soon' and had set certain milestones that the song has yet to hit.

Although the track has been widely supported on social media, Fameye felt it had more potential. Celebrities like actress Nana Ama McBrown have been promoting the song, with McBrown even creating videos featuring the song, which have contributed to its visibility. However, despite this growing support, Fameye was not fully satisfied with where the song stands.

Ghanaians praise Fameye's success

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GogeepGogeep said:

"Fameye this is deep brother ❤❤there are some people who will never like you"

KofiowusuDarkwah commented:

"I am happy for fameye ,the song is really good one God bless you so much peter"

oboyesikky5936 wrote:

"Peter mean it when he said” s3 me time su aa mekyen ponko, me bɔtom bɛ hono sɛ ponpo” ✌️🤝Trustttttt. Your music is alwys Spiritual."

Fameye on how much he makes

In the same interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fameye highlighted the financial gains he has attained from music.

The singer communicated that he demands over GH₵100K for music concerts and often flies business class overseas.

The musician also narrated how he makes much of his money from album sales and record label distribution deals.

