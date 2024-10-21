Fameye's Very Soon has ranked number one in all stores for 25 days, and the singer has thanked his fans for their contribution

The musician took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to celebrate the milestone, indicating that the tune was number one on Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack and Shazam

In the comments section of the celebratory post, fans congratulated Fameye on his success, highlighting how hard he has worked

Fameye's latest single, 'Very Soon,' has held the number-one spot across all major music platforms for 25 straight days.

The song is currently ranked number one in Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Shazam, according to Fameye.

The Ghanaian musician took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to celebrate the milestone, thanking his fans for their support in pushing the track to the top. Fameye acknowledged the role his supporters played in the song's success, attributing its rise to their continuous streaming and promotion.

In the comments section of his post, fans congratulated Fameye, commending him for his hard work and dedication. Many highlighted how the artiste had consistently put in effort to elevate his craft and deliver quality music.

Fans praise Fameye

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

1BongoIdeas said:

“Very soon, you go pop champagne, ah, ebaa daama, oh. Machille ara aah ma awɔ de me o” Where you pass, show the boys the way. They search hit keep."

kelly_stackss commented:

"🔥 make I go stream am again chale I dey go through am"

@Decentheguy said:

"J definitely believe that one day l will top charts like you bruh… More wins "

yo__starboy commented:

"I think using some little English in songs too do really help. It helps make many people understand or relate more. End"

Fameye performs Ver Soon

Fameye's Very Soon is a very emotional tune, and he was even overcome by emotion while he performed it.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician performed at an event on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Akroso, and videos show him being overpowered by emotions.

Many people have mentioned how powerful the tune was.

