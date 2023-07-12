Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei got many people gushing over her casual looks when she shared a video on her TikTok page

Dressed in jeans shorts, a sweatshirt and sneakers, she danced beautifully to Oseikrom Sikanii's Twatis

Many people commented about how stunning she looked, while others rated her dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei turned heads on social media when she posted a video of her dancing in an outfit that flaunted her fine legs.

Felicia Osei slays in jeans shorts and sweatshirt. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: TikTok

Felicia Osei flaunts curves in jeans shorts and a sweatshirt

Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei slayed in jeans shorts and a sweatshirt.

She wore a pair of white sneakers and white socks to match her casual outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The talented TikToker wore a bob wig and elevated her look by wearing dark sunglasses.

Coming down the staircase, Felicia Osei danced to Kumerican rapper Oseikrom Sikanii's trending song titled Twatis.

She performed the dance challenge well, which earned her applause from her fans.

Below is a video of Felicia Osei dancing to Oseikrom Sikanii's Twatis in jeans shorts and sweatshirt.

Felicia Osei's TikTok fans gush over her casual look and dance moves

Many of Felicia Osei's TikTok fans gushed over how stunning she looked in her shorts and sweatshirt such that they flooded the comment section with love related emojis.

Others also observed that there has been an improvement in her dance moves as they rated her well after watching the video.

See selected comments from her fans below:

abernah berry said:

U look nice sis

HAJIA SHAFAstated:

Improvement aba asa nu mumuch love ❤️

priscaagyemang315 commented:

The shoe is 100k 3fata wo papa

Miss Akua Cheche said:

Is your favorite this cute you lie

OHEMAA NAYAremarked:

Class paa niemuch love Abena ❤️❤️❤️

Angie baby said:

everything looks good on you

Felicia Osei flaunts plush car, rocks gorgeous boss lady outift

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Felicia Osei caused a commotion on social media when she flaunted her plush car in photos.

She slayed in a pink cropped suit, brown trousers and green heels, which got many drooling over her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh