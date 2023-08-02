Yaw Dabo, in an Instagram post, wished Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus a happy birthday

The actor shared footage of him and Kudus vibing in the footballer's vehicle and captioned it with the birthday message

Social media users and admirers of Kudus joined Yaw Dabo in wishing the Ghanaian star a happy birthday

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo took to Instagram to send warm birthday wishes to football sensation Mohammed Kudus. The actor shared a video showing moments of fun and happiness with Kudus inside the footballer's car.

Mohammed Kudus and Yaw Dabo posing together Photo Source: samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption in which Yaw Dabo extended his birthday greetings.

In the shared footage, Yaw Dabo and Kudus could be seen enjoying themselves, laughing, and sharing what appeared to be a great bond. The video gave fans a glimpse into the close friendship between the actor and the football star. As the video circulated on social media, fans of both Yaw Dabo and Mohammed Kudus were quick to react, showering the footballer with birthday blessings and expressing their joy at seeing the two personalities together.

The caption read:

Happy Birthday, champion player @kudus_mohammed. May Allah bless you bro ❤️. Age gracefully

The heartwarming post garnered significant attention as Ghanaians took to the comment section to wish Mohammed Kudus a blissful day.

skidohvibe commented:

Happy birthday my footballer ❤️❤️

kudus_mohammed responded to the wishes:

Champioooooon thank you

jam.kofi another person said:

Happy birthday Don

Yaw Dabo and Kudus bond

In an earlier publication, Black Stars Midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo were spotted slaying in suits on the streets of Amsterdam.

Dabo hinted in the comment section that they were outside, meaning that they were going out to have fun.

Many people have commended the duo for having exceptional fashion styles as they drool over their looks.

In another story, Ghanaian actor and Dabo Soccer Academy team owner said he arrived in Nima to scout for footballers because of Mohammed Kudus.

Dabo revealed that the Black Stars player spoke with him and urged him to scout for players in his town for free.

Dabo begged the players to ensure that they put on their best performance in order to secure a position among the scouts.

Source: YEN.com.gh