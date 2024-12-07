Akosua Vee, the wife of politician Kwame A Plus, has taken to social media to celebrate after her husband emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections

The fashion icon and stylist shared a photo of her husband, and in the caption, she wrote an exciting caption

Gospel singer Piesie Esther and several other supporters thronged the comment section to celebrate

Violet Obeng, the wife of politician Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, has shared her excitement after he emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections in the December 2024 general elections.

A Plus' wife celebrates

Akosua Vee, as she is affectionately called, took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of A Plus and wrote Apicki, which is the title of the recently released song by musician King Plauta.

A Plus' wife also made an Instagram post sharing her excitement in the caption, after sharing the same photo of the politician in her Instagram stories.

In the caption, she could not contain her excitement as she asked rhetorical questions, such as how she could shout and dance.

She praised God by concluding her message with "El Roi," the Hebrew name for God, meaning "the God who sees me."

"How will I shout? How will I dance? ELROI🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿," she wrote on her Instagram.

Akosua Vee's post celebrating A Plus

Reactions as A Plus' wife celebrates his win

Gospel musician Piesie Esther, influencer Tatascaritas, and several others thronged the comment section to celebrate Kwame A Plus's winning his seat.

Below are the exciting reactions from social media users:

piesieesther said:

"At33ne oooooooooh 🔥🔥🔥"

tatascaritas said:

"👏👏👏👏 Huge congratulations shout from Ga maali to Osu 😂😂😂"

mamaga_afi_gafah_selasi said:

"Y’aye busy oooo 😂Result Wei nkoaa na I was waiting for. Congratulations 🎉🎊🍾🎈"

saah.maame.1 said:

"Congratulations. After the victory Pray more for him."

tinaamuzulll said:

"I told you my son will win 🥇"

asailors_queen said:

"You fought a good fight go and make a difference"

akorfaaku said:

"What God cannot do, DOES NOT EXIST!!!!!"

fireladygh said:

"Awwwww awww oseeeeeeeyyyyyyy wony3 busy, me too my brother is MP ooooo, congratulations 🎊"

