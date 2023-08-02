Ghana Black Stars and Ajax Football Club player Mohammed Kudus has been celebrated by his fans on social media

Ajax Football Club celebrated the 23-year-old attacker as it shared a photo of him on its Instagram page

Media platforms, fans, and friends of the footballer have taken to social media to send heartwarming messages to the successful footballer

Ghana Black Stars player and Ajax Football Club attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus turns 23 years today, August 2, 2023. Fans and friends of the footballer have shared well-wishing messages on social media as they celebrate with him.

Ajax celebrates Mohammed Kudus with a post on Instagram Photo credit: @kudus_mohammed

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of felicitation, expressing their admiration for the philanthropic player and conveying their best wishes for his birthday. Many of his supporters referred to him as a future legend and commended his remarkable contributions to his teams' success.

See Ajax's birthday post to celebrate Kudus below:

Some fans of Kudus reacted to the birthday post by Ajax

Some fans of Mohammed Kudus reacted positively to the photo as they sent well-wishing messages to him. Others shared videos of his football celebrations in the comment section to celebrate him.

terrynewman_ commented:

Happy birthday Mohammed ❤️

akesesem9 commented:

Happy birthday bro. NIMA got u for life. Big transfer FAM..

Upcoming player to win ballon d’or

juniormarcelovieira commented:

Happy birthday to our young talented @kudus_mohammed ❤️

Mohammed Kudus receives Player of the Year award

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kudus won the Player of the Year Award at the Ghana Football Awards. He received the prestigious award from legendary footballer Asamoah Gyan.

Kudus Mohammed, only 22 years old, has risen to the top of Ghanaian football due to his exceptional play and dedication to the game.

