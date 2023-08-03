Gorgeous celebrity influencer Nana Ama McBrown honoured her husband as he turned a year older today

The actress celebrated her husband of seven years for the role he has played in their lives

McBrown called Mr Mensah a blessing to her and their children

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown tied the knot with Maxwell Mawu Mensah in 2016. Seven years later, the actress calls him a blessing.

Mr Mensah and McBrown shared a daughter; the couple reportedly runs their house with four stepchildren from the man's side.

Despite rumours that seem to punch holes into their marriage, Mzwell Mensah has never granted an interview to publicise his marriage.

The first time McBrown's husband spoke was at the launch of her new show on Onua TV. The actress was shocked and moved to tears by the grand gesture from her husband.

Today Nana Ama McBrown posted a photo of her husband and captioned it:

"You have been a blessing in my life, and myself and the kids appreciate you, @maxmmens We pray for long life and good health. You are already BLESSED "

Peeps throng to wish McBrown's husband a happy birthday

After the actress posted her husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah, and sent him a sweet note, the comment section filled up with well-wishes for the head of the Mensah family.

kmjonair commented:

Birthday blessings to my brother and name sake.

afiaoware commented:

Happy Birthday, original Mr. Mensah. ❤️

albyablord commented:

Our inlaw Happy joyful birthday gentleman papabi. God bless you more n more.

she_loves_stonebwoyb commented:

Happy birthday Max. God bless ur new age

