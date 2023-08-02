Funny TikTok star Felicia Osei enjoyed her National Girlfriend's Day treat at the mall with her online boyfriend, Suprymo

In the video, the online celebrity couple looked comfortable with each other

Felicia even got Suprymo a gift, which she insisted he wears for the camera

Ghanaian content creator Nana Akwasi Amoako, popularly known as Suprymo, flaunted his girlfriend, Felicia Osei, in grand style on National Girlfriend's Day.

In the photo, Suprymo carried the TikTok star in his arms like a husband taking his new wife over the threshold.

The couple wore the same coloured T-shirts, but Felicia's shirt had trendy holes in them.

A photo collage of Felicia Osei and Suprymo Image credit: @osei_Felicia

Source: Instagram

In the footage, the TikToker gifted her boyfriend cute, stylish water goggles, which she insisted he wore on the spot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

Felicia Osei flaunts shoes she got from her mom, rocks them with cute ankara outfit

Previously YEN.com.gh wrote about how Felicia Osei styled a pair of heels she received from her mother.

The Onua radio presenter shared photos and a video of her new footwear from the United States of America.

Felicia Osei shone online with her jazy African-print loose trousers and plain pink crop top.

Peeps react to Felicia and Suprymo's loved-up photo

Many are rooting for the online couple to make it official off the camera.

danielkobby commented:

Wo yada Akwasi na aya wo jojo no saa no long?

kingsbae23 commented:

Awww Akwesi u are very strong ❤️❤️❤️

glory_me_akosuah commented:

Ah, are you not the person who said on your TikTok page Nobody should post without your permission ... Hello maame.

mr__ao commented:

Marry him ok aww and be akumaa in the family

Felicia Osei's mother reveals the TikToker's father did not want Felicia to be born

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Linda Osei, Felicia Osei's mother's story of how she almost ended the TikTok star's life.

According to Maa Linda, when she conceived, Felicia's father tried to force her to terminate the pregnancy. She disclosed that she stood her ground and carried the pregnancy to term.

At 18 years old, Maa Linda said she feared the future but resisted the temptation to kill her baby.

Many peeps applauded the social commentator for boldly deciding to be a mother at that age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh