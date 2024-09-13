Appiah Stadium has finally met Sarkodie, whom he describes as a legend and the president of Ghanaian music

He hailed Sarkodie for not following his colleagues, who had become uncultured with their words and actions

The political commentator also leveraged the opportunity to share his heartfelt message with Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was recently spotted with renowned Kumasi-based political commentator Appiah Stadium.

Appiah Stadium is known for his fierce takes and staunch affiliation with the National Democratic Party.

The political commentator was pleased to meet Sarkodie and expressed his admiration for his songs.

In their interaction, Appiah Stadium advised Sarkodie against offers from political parties ahead of the December 7 elections.

Ghanaian musicians often receive public backlash for their efforts towards amplifying political messages and canvassing votes.

Samini, King Paluta and OliveTheBoy have already experienced a fair share of criticisms as Ghana heads to the polls.

Despite his love for the NDC and its flagbearer, John Mahama, Appiah Stadium pleaded with Sarkodie not to endorse any political party.

"I have a message for you. God's favour on your life puts you above NPP and NDC. I'd have loved for you to sing a song for us and my father Mahama. But don't hesitate to ignore our request. So no one would think of rubishing your reputation."

Ghanaians react to Sarkodie and Appiah Stadium's interaction

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie and Appiah Stadium's interaction after their recent meetup.

user51415575807782 said:

"ask sarkodie if he's aware of the ghana 🇬🇭 current situation, unemployment and galamsay waters 💧"

Natty bongo2249 wrote:

"Very deep advice. Some entertainers are beyond politics, especially how we do our own here"

Edmund Anderson477 remarked:

"This man be funfooler…even sark knows he dey funfool am"

KHALIFA ABORDIE noted:

"The only man who knows how to survive in Ghana"

theophiluz1 added:

"He get connections pass Jorge Mendes😂😂any football fan here?"

Appiah Stadium encounters Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium and a privileged few Ghanaians had met the Black Stars as they left Kumasi after their game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He questioned the West Ham star for not replicating his form in the English Premier League when playing for Ghana. Kudus is yet to score for Ghana after his double against Egypt at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

