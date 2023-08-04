Kumawood actor Lil Win has premiered his much-anticipated TV series, Mr Presidnet

The actor stunned the audience at the premiere of his TV series with impeccable grammar while confidently reading

He eulogised actress Nana Ama McBrown and other Kumawood stars for their roles in the Kumawood movie industry during his speech

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, known privately as Kwadwo Nkansah, has premiered his much-anticipated TV series, Mr President. The actor, who has previously struggled with grammar in his movies, making his fans laugh, confidently read his speech, earning applause.

In a video shared on Lil Win's Instagram, he highlighted some challenges of the Ghana movie industry and his commitment to ensuring the industry gets back on its feet.

The celebrated actor and Great Minds Academy school founder praised actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown and several others for contributing to the success of the industry.

Lil Win captioned his post:

"The state of the Ghana Film Industry is dire. I have sat back and watched keenly the semblance of a revival taking place in the industry and doff my hat to all various actors and actresses now filmmakers, especially Kumasi-based Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Matilda Asare, Nana Ama McBrown for keeping the film industry alive. Other filmmakers have also made a name for themselves. I dare say, however, that the Ghana Film Industry is on the brink of death."

Watch the video of Lil Win reading his speech below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Lil Win's speech at his TV series premiere

munerabaidoo commented:

Lilwin you are doing extremely well

iamceciliaaidoo commented:

lilwin will not kill person

yussif_classic commented:

Mr. President has really improved. The look at the end

Mahama visits Lil Win on set during Mr President series shoot

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former president John Dramani Mahama visited Lil Win on his series set.

The cast of the series, which has been titled Mr President, excitedly welcomed the former president.

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video with differing opinions, including assumptions that Mahama's visit is part of his reelection tactics.

