Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's school, indeed, has been nurturing talented young minds

Students of Great Minds International School showed off their skillfulness and qualities during a drama play

Many could not help but notice the outstanding talent behind a student's exact imitation of Lil Win's comedy swag

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's school has proven its talent-nurturing abilities with a video of its students demonstrating their capabilities as future leaders of Ghana.

The viral video, which has received much attention, showed the sterling performance of a Great Minds International School pupil.

The young talent delivered one of the most iconic characters that Lil Win usually plays in his movies.

In August 2022, the school outdoored the first graduating batch of junior high school students at the school premises at Offinso Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region.

The latest footage from the school shows students engaged in an intimately thrilling drama play. The leading performer was an alluring copy of the legendary comedian.

In a throaty voice, just like how Lil Win speaks in his movies, the student gave a performance that could easily pass for the original.

His costume consisted of a sizeable orange-coloured shirt over dark-blue track pants with his hair dotted with white to represent grey hairs. The actor also held a cane for support.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise student for acting like his school owner, Lil Win

Many admired the skills of the leading actor in the Great Minds International School drama.

Dabora Hackman wrote:

Waouh wow this boy behaves like it Lil Wayne wow this place is too much I love and God bless you.❤

Issac Frimpong commented:

The boy is really good same as Lil Win. ✌️

Phillip Annor said:

The legendary Lil win and the incoming small boy is good

