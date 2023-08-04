Accomplished musician Stonebwoy with his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, along with their two children, have been booked for their first family influencer deal

The celebrity family is one of Ghana's most adored homes, as the media always carefully documents news about their activities

Ghanadour Cosmetics celebrated its 26th year in Ghana this year

Ghanaian reggae musician Stonewboy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, and their children are officially the face of GC Brand from Ghandour Cosmetics.

Earlier this year, Ghandour Cosmetics rebranded into the GC Brand to provide Ghanaians with quality, affordable, locally manufactured products.

Stonebowy, Dr Louisa, Catherine-Jidula Satekla (their daughter) and Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr (their son) officially represent one of Ghana's finest cosmetics brands.

This deal comes off a few weeks after the musician revealed plans to start a TV reality show with his family for his fans.

Stonebowy shared a video of the contract signing ceremony on his Instagram page. He wrote:

"We are thrilled to announce the newest partnership between The GC Brand by Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd. and the talented @stonebwoy, his beautiful wife, @drlouisa_s and amazing children @jidulaxi and @janam.lj!

This partnership also marks and celebrates the first brand representation for Stonebwoy's children and the family.

Witness the heartwarming signing ceremony and the captivating factory tour. Join us as we embark on this incredible adventure that unites our shared vision that celebrates beauty and excellence.

The GC Brand, It's All About You! And putting you at the heart of everything we do!"

Ghanaians react to the Bhim family's latest achievements in the influencer world

The comment section was full of good wishes and congratulatory messages.

titi_dalyn commented:

Congratulation, blessings❤️

_ken.zy commented:

SOLID

grateful_heart9 commented:

Boss more grace ❤️ from Naija

smithfabilas commented:

More win ❤

da_boggieman commented:

Well deserved father of many men

Stonebwoy and Wife commission boreholes in Western Region for free

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the Livingstone Foundation's latest project in galamsey towns in the Western Region of Ghana.

The Reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, commissioned four boreholes as his foundation's project.

The Living Stone Foundation aims to provide clean drinking water for communities whose water bodies have been affected by galamsey activities.

