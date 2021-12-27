Vanessah Nicole has stunned her followers social media users with another breathtaking video

In the video, the baby mama of Funny Face was seen jamming to the viral You Want to Bam Bam song

The said video has attracted massive reactions from her followers as they extended their compliments to her

Vanessah Nicole, the baby mama of comic actor, Funny Face, has taken over the internet this festive season.

Vanessah, who doubles as an actress has been wowing her followers on social media with her videos and photos.

The mother of four is not stop anytime soon as she has released another video which is making waves on Instagram.

Vanessa Nicole: Funny Face's baby stuns fans with another disturbing video (Photo credit: Instagram/Vanessah Nicole)

Source: Instagram

In the latest video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vanessah is captured wearing a tight black outfit.

Vanessah in the video was jamming to Goya Menor's viral song You Want To Bamba.

She wrote, "Merry Christmas everybody."

Fans reaction:

@peprah.bernice:

"You are beautiful pray God give u more money."

@iamafialee:

"I wish u are my sister."

@spunkylady1985:

"Merry Christmas BeautyQueen."

@richardyurhanes:

"Merry Christmas to u and ur entire family."

@richardyurhanes:

"Is the Christmas shape for me."

Source: YEN.com.gh