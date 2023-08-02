Maame Gyamfuaa of Oh My Hair fame performed a Jesus-like miracle on the water with one of the world's most expensive supercars

The socialite's squeals of laughter filled the video as she toured the Persian Gulf in a neon green $100,000 (GH¢1,125,409) water Ferrari

The expansive expensive aquatic recreation toy is actually a boat that looks like a car, and it's even driven like one

Celebrity makeup stylish Maame Gyamfuaa, younger sister of Serwaa Amihere, drove on the water in a GH¢1,125,409 supercar in Dubai whilst on vacation.

As her close friends and family fondly call her, Mami is of Ghana's most travelled celebrities.

She owns a hair extension business and a beauty parlour in one of the lavish neighbours in the capital city of Accra.

A photo collage of Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa Image credit: @mamiohmyhair

Source: Instagram

The video shows the Ghanaian socialite having the time of her life in the supercar on the beaches of Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Click here to watch the video.

Serwaa Amihere's sister and Sandra Ankobia drink mimosas on vacation

Apart from her sister, Maame Gyamfua's closest friend is Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah. The two socialites are always feasting their fans with photos and videos from their exotic travels worldwide.

In one of their videos, Mami and Sandra Ankobia treat themselves to early morning mimosas with a stunning view from their hotel room's balcony.

Peeps react to Sandra Ankobiah and Maame Gyamfua's vacation photos

There were supporters. And there were haters. And there were admirers of the beautiful lifestyle.

cooking_gasdelivery commented:

Enjoyment ministers

opheliaokyeredarko commented:

Love the view ❤️❤️, enjoy ladies.

as.hton3540 commented:

Orange juice in a champagne glass...!

pamiesly commented:

View nu y3 crazyy!!

Serwaa Amihere's side businesses and ambassadorial deals that will sustain her if she went off TV

In other news, YEN.com.gh listed businesses Serwaa Amihere owns after rumours of her impending resignation flooded online.

Although Nana Aba Anamoah, GHOne's General Manager, and Serwaa Amihere dismissed the rumours, many wondered what would happen to the TV anchor's lavish lifestyle if she lost her job.

After researching and speaking to credible sources, YEN.com.gh compiled a list of all business and ambassadorial deals that can feed Serwaa Amihere for life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh