Ghanaian actress and her social media "husband" Osanju, in a video, drove through town together and got mobbed by an army of schoolchildren

In the video, McBrown was spotted by the excited children as she parked her vehicle at the side of the road, and they ran to meet her

The actress took photos with the children while Osanju recorded the beautiful moment on his phone

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and her social media "husband" Osanju had a beautiful encounter as they drove through town together and were greeted by a crowd of schoolchildren. The heartwarming incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, McBrown was manoeuvring her vehicle through the town streets, with Osanju riding in the passenger seat. The pair appeared to be bonding and enjoying a leisurely drive. However, their peaceful drive took an unexpected turn as a group of energetic schoolchildren caught sight of McBrown's vehicle.

As McBrown parked her car at the side of the road, the schoolchildren, unable to contain their enthusiasm, rushed towards the actress with joy as they surrounded the vehicle.

The actress, known for her warm and friendly demeanour, graciously stepped out of the car to greet the children. She embraced the moment, taking the time to interact with each child and posing for photos with them. Osanju captured the beautiful scene on his phone and shared it on his TikTok page.

McBrown and Osanju's bond warmed hearts

The video made folks admire the bond Osanju and the actress shared together.

Mame sakyibea said:

Osanju you dey enjoy the 2 marriages, eeeeiii love sweet you papapapapa,Mr Mensah will caught you

ADWOAVEE reacted:

Osanju your dream has come through more than you expected. Glory be to God

supremotjay commented:

this woman is a blessing hw will i behave if i see her one on one

McBrown's plan to visit Osanju's mother

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown's viral fan Osanju shared a video where his mother narrated how she was hailed at the marketplace as McBrown's in-law.

Osanju, who went viral earlier for expressing his love for McBrown, finally met her in person and was even featured on her show.

When he shared his mother's funny experience on TikTok, he was stunned when McBrown commented that she could not wait to meet her in-law.

