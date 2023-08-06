Accomplished Afrobeat singer KiDi shared his thoughts on the rising alleged spiritual attacks in the industry

After Yaw Tog's outcry about how he suffered from the darkness, Wendy Shay has also dropped more insights into the supernatural phenomenon

KiDi told YEN.com.gh that he believes that there is another side to the good in the world

Ghanian Afrobeat star KiDi, Dennis Nana Dwamena, said he knows that spiritual attacks happen but doesn't focus on it.

According to him, these attacks are not limited to strange diseases and sicknesses.

KiDi revealed to YEN.com.gh certain things that happened to him and pointed out that spiritual attacks are real.

Recently, Wendy Shay granted an interview on TV3, mentioning how she had faced numerous spiritual attacks since relocating to Ghana.

YEN.com.gh contacted KiDi to shed some light on what his colleague disclosed. And this is what he had to say:

"Sometimes people think that spiritual attack is just maybe you're sick. But it's not always that way. Sometimes they have mercy small. They don't get you sick. They destroy other things in your life."

Certain things have happened to me in my life that, upon looking back, I realised that it wasn't just a normal thing that happened.

KiDi shares how he stays strong and growing despite evil supernatural forces in the industry

The Touch It hitmaker revealed that he is a staunch Christian who believes in the power of God and prayer.

KiDi disclosed to YEN.com.gh that despite not paying attention to bad spiritualism, he prays about every move he makes. He said:

"Spiritual things happen. That's the reality, but I've also told myself and chosen a path never to feed into that energy. Yes, I admit and accept that they exist, and I'll do my prayer to make user that I'm protected in all that I do."

KiDi reveals his new song, Likor, is not about alcohol, shocks many with true meaning

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on KiDi's explanation about the meaning of his latest hit song, Likor, featuring Stonebwoy.

According to him, Likor is about the challenge of finding true love in these times.

KiDi added that contrary to how people link the song to his alleged illness, it has nothing to do with it. He adds that neither were the stroker and liver disease rumours true.

