High-reaching singer KiDi addressed speculations about a supposed connection between his new song and an alleged health scare

A few months ago, some blog sites reported on claims that the Afro-pop singer was bedridden with stroke and liver sickness

KiDi told YEN.com.gh that those untrue rumours are not in any way related to his new hit song, Likor

Ghanaian Afro-pop musician sat down with YEN.com.gh to discuss his new song, Likor, and its creative process.

According to him, although the name resonates with alcohol, the song is about unfound love and the emptiness it comes with it.

KiDi said he just played around with words as a creative, but he is not promoting alcohol abuse.

A photo collage of KiDi and Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on the premises of Lynx Entertainment, KiDi explained what his song, Likor, truly means.

"Contrary to popular belief, Likor isn't a song about alcohol. The Likor is just a detour. The song is mainly about people who would never be able to experience true love. Even though they've found different people, they've never seen one."

KiDi shares his creative process with Stonebwoy while recording Likor

According to KiDi, he reached out to Stonebwoy when he realised that the dancehall artiste was the perfect fit.

He told YEN.com.gh how Stonewboy promptly responded to his call, invited him over and created magic with him on Likor.

KiDi praised Stonebwoy for his patience and welcoming attitude while emphasising the opportunity to learn from his senior in the industry.

"This was not the first time working with Sonebbwoy. So I know that his work ethic is up there. There's a reason why he's still doing what he is doing. And also learning from him and all he has been doing. It was a great experience."

KiDi melts hearts during playtime with his son, Zane, in an adorable video

