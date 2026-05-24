Beverly Afaglo passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026, after battling cancer for two years at the Tema Maritime Hospital

The news of her demise got her colleagues in the creative arts industry heartbroken as they visited the family home of the deceased

Ghanaian actor Roselyn Ngissah was seen in a video consoling her colleague, James Gardiner, who could not hold his tears

James Gardiner, a Ghanaian actor, joined his other colleagues at the family home of the late Beverly Afaglo and could not stop crying upon entering the house.

The Deputy CEO of the National Film Authority - Ghana, met Martha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, Roselyn Ngissah, among others.

Roselyn Ngissah consoles James Gardiner while he cries over the death of Beverly Afaglo. Photo credit: Ameyaw Debrah/Facebook & Beverly Afaglo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Beverly Afaglo died on Saturday, May 23, 2026, after battling cancer for two years. According to her manager, Abas Iddrisu, she died at the Tema Maritime Hospital around 11:45 PM.

Roselyn Ngissah consoles James Gardiner

When James Gardiner arrived at Beverly Afaglo's family house, some of their colleagues in the industry were already seated and wearing black attire.

James Gardiner was also wearing black attire with shades to possibly hide his tears.

When he hugged Roselyn Ngissah, the Deputy CEO of the National Film Authority could not hold back his tears anymore. He held on to his colleague for a long time while he wept.

At one point, Roselyn Ngissah used her handkerchief to wipe James Gardiner's tears and consoled him.

Beverly Afaglo's death has left many people in the creative arts industry heartbroken.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Comments on Beverly Afaglo's death

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Ameyaw Debrah on Facebook. Read them below:

Kingsley Larbi said:

"You will not understand why he's crying until it happens to you."

Susanash Ionic Lawer wrote:

"Even if her colleague is crying like this, then her husband will cry more. God, please console them in this difficult time 😭."

Thè Love Atlas said:

"Wow...That means James and Beverly were very close. Awwww. It is well!! 🥹🥹🥹."

Enyonam Adinyira wrote:

"That hug, James, it is well, hmmmm, condolences to the family, James, hmmmm."

Richmond Edem Srem-Sai said:

"I started loving her after watching the I’m about to wed series. That was an epic series and the connection. I can’t imagine the way they are feeling right now."

Blvque Kwashie wrote:

"Aww, James needed that hug more. Gosh. This is hard. I wonder how Dumelo and David Osei will feel. They started a series together, 'about to wed' if I’m correct."

Amos Nartey said:

"When you see a man crying, then you should know something big has hit a man's chest and is not a joke."

Kekle Lumor Akplah wrote:

"These days, the men are crying. They don’t hide their pain anymore. Very good."

Source: YEN.com.gh