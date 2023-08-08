Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch entertained her thousand of TikTok followers by dancing to an amapiano song

Dressed in a green top and black and white trousers, she moved to Sims Noreng's Tjeya

Many of her followers commended her moves in the comment section, while others gushed over her

US based Ghanaian DJ, Erica Brabulu Armah-Tandoh, well known as DJ Switch, displayed incredible dance moves to an amapiano song.

DJ Switch dances to an amapiano song in a video

In the video, skilled DJ, DJ Switch was dancing to a trending amapiano song titled Tjeya by Sims Noreng.

She was dressed casually as she looked radiant while doing the viral dance challenge.

DJ Switch's outfit in the video

DJ Switch wore a green crop top that was buttoned in the middle. It had mid-sleeves.

The 2017 Talented Kids winner paired the green top with a black and white patterned pair of trousers.

Her short natural hair was straightened and curled.

Below is a video of DJ Switch dancing to Sims Noreng's Tjeya on TikTok.

Ghanaians admire DJ Switch's dance moves

Many people talked about how DJ Switch nailed the amapiano moves to the song.

Others also talked about how they have been dreaming to meet her one day and how much they love her.

Also many of her TikTok followers commented about how she is growing into a beautiful young lady.

roseenyonam731 said:

My wish is to just meet her k3k3

Banahemaa remarked:

U are growing into a very beautiful woman already

Larruso ba sterorr stated:

I really like your style

user2057559763966 said:

Nice dance

Adiepena Oyede stated:

I just admire you keke

1dhorn commented:

awww my crush Gye wo ✌️✌️✌️

Humble_boi remarked:

Ma love for you is bigger than de ocean

William Wiggins said:

u have always been my inspiration plus u nailed it

DJ Switch celebrates one million followers with throwback photos and videos

YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch celebrated a major milestone on social media.

This comes at the back of the 2017 Talented Kids winner clocking one million followers on Instagram.

She dropped old videos and pictures to tell how far she had come.

