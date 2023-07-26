Talented Ghanaian deejay DJ Switch joined King Promises' Terminator Dacnace Challenge on TikTok

The former Talented Kidz champion held her fans captive with her saucy dance moves

Many agreed the DJ Switch slayed the dance to perfection in her leather Michael Jackson-inspired jacket

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Accomplished Ghanaian disc jockey Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch thrilled her followers on TikTok with her rendition of the Terminator Dance challenge.

DJ Switch danced her heart out in the fresh outdoor air with lush green hedges as her backdrop.

The video, which was uploaded on TikTok a few days ago, already has over 30k organic likes.

A collage of DJ Switch dancing Image credit: @parentsofdjswitchGhana

Source: TikTok

DJ Switch dressed for the part in a leather biker jacket featuring multiple pockets and silver zips. Its highlight was the dangling fringe leather strips along the undersides of her arm and sweeping over her shoulder.

Before her Michael Jackson-styled jacket could take all the attention, the young talented disk jockey vamped up her dancing game.

Her hand and arm gestures and facial expressions did justice to the popular dance challenge.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to DJ Switch's Terminator dance moves and outfit

The comment section could not deny that DJ Switch's jacket did the trick. Many commented that she slayed the iconic piece, a perfect fit for the dance challenge.

Officer_Ankrah commented:

Abenaa, call me later

Kwakubaako commented:

Switch

Kobina Lambee commented:

Indeed I love the Terminator jacket my fav always raising the flag of Ghana Higher

azumahmathias4 commented:

You're so amazing.

Kwame Kwapong commented:

The swag kills me pass.

Padmore Boateng oti commented:

You are my favorite

user7793908305565 commented:

You look like Michael Jackson oooo.

TRAP SCOTTIEYRN commented:

Really terminator ooo

Nana kingdom commented:

Been watching it for 1000 times

kalakumas2 commented:

That's my DJ. I really like your swag. Stay blessed

DJ Switch tours historical places in New York City, photos receive praise from online peeps

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported DJ Switch's grand tour through the streets of New York.

The talented disc jockey updated her fans on her adventures with news and amazing photographs through her Instagram page.

The Talented Kidz star earned praise for her work in promoting Ghana overseas. Many shared their admiration for her growth and success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh