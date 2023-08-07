UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has shared her views on the royalty system in Ghana and in the UK

She revealed that in the UK, it is much easier since it is connected to your account, however, that could not be said of Ghana

However, she said that she does not know how the system in Ghana works, so she could not speak about it

UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has shed light on the royalty system between Ghana and the UK.

Diana Hamilton speaks about the royalty system

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, Gospel singer Diana Hamilton told Andy Dosty that the UK's royalty system is much easier.

She said that payments are made regularly to her account, and she always gets an alert.

However, the Victory Praise hitmaker said she could not speak of the system in Ghana because she does not know how it works.

Explaining further, Diana Hamilton said she finds herself in two different nations, and earns from two different collectors.

"Here, it would come in your Ghana account, not like clockwork. But once in a while, you would hear that they are sharing money."

Pertaining to figures, she added that she would not be able to disclose that unless her team does.

When asked whether she was satisfied with what she earns from Ghana, the mother of twins said she benefits from both worlds.

Below is a video of Diana Hamilton talking about the differences in the royalty system in Ghana and the UK.

