Astute gospel singer Philipa Baafi has asked her fans to calm down as she is not going to stop music anytime soon

The Go Higher hitmaker has been inducted into the Medical and Dental Council as a Physician Assistant

Phillipa Baafi disclosed that her new status would not affect her music career

Ghanaian gospel hitmaker Philipa Baafi has asked her fans to be rest assured that she is still in the business of making inspiring music despite her new profession.

According to her, she has always dreamed of becoming a doctor.

She said this fueled her resolve to pursue her passion twenty years after she completed her senior high school certificate.

Philipa Baafi disclosed in an interview with Okay FM that her music is a ministerial calling and would not interfere with her profession.

She said, "No, I have not switched. I'm still in the music business. You see, it took twenty years before I decided to return to school. It's my passion because, growing up, I always dreamt of becoming a doctor. The music is a calling from God to use songs to spread the gospel."

