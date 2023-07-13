U.S.-based Ghanaian doctor, Theophilus Sai and his family donated to the school of the late Christian Atsu

They donated $5,000 (GH¢56,281.00) to the educational centre as well as clothes for use by the students who attend the institution

Many people on social media praised them in the comments for helping a good course, while others also mourned the late footballer

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

U.S.-based Ghanaian doctor, Theophilus Sai and his wife, through their foundation, Henry and Linda Inc., donated $5,000 (GH¢56,281.00) to the educational centre owned by the late Christian Atsu

The donation exercise was held on July 12, 2023, at the school's premises at Senya Beraku.

Ghanaian Doctor Theophilus Sai donates to Christian Atsu's school. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

US-based Ghanaian doctor and family donate to Christian Atsu's school

They also donated clothes to the students attending Christian Atsu's school, which brought smiles to the faces of the kids and their teachers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dr Sai, who is a native of Senya Beraku, was supported by his wife, family members, including, his brother, children as well as in-laws from America.

The Christian Atsu educational centre was constructed by the professional Ghanaian footballer in conjunction with the Arms Around the Child Foundation before his demise in Turkey.

Below are photos of their visit to Christian Atsu's Educational Centre.

Below are more videos of their visit to Christian Atsu's Educational Centre.

Ghanaians react to the gesture of Dr Sai and his family to Christian Atsu's school

Many people on social media praised them for their kind gesture. Others also prayed to God to bless them.

One fan pleaded with the government to fix the road leading to the school since it was deplorable.

obaa_yaa982 stated:

God bless them all

alvinnanaakwetey remarked:

God bless them

princeosei333 said:

Atsu has played his part so the government should also construct that road over there oh Ghana de3

_andy_banks commented:

Long live Christian Atsu ️

prince__koda said:

Hmmmm, Christian, Jah knows the best.

Christian Atsu's son Joshua displays incredible football talent during a game

In another story earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Christian Atsu's son Joshua was spotted running on a pitch during a football game.

One memorable moment from the game was how he dribbled his opponent.

Many people attested that he is indeed following in his father's footsteps.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh