Budding Ghanaian poet, Nakeeyat, marked her 11th birthday in grand style, slaying in a gorgeous outfit

She wore a stunning dress with the top part being in all-black and the bottom being a mixture of black and gold

Kobby Kyei, Tima Kumkum and many Ghanaian celebrities and fans wished her well

Ghanaian poet, Nakeeyat, turned a year older on July 29, 2023, and she marked the occasion by dropping pictures slaying in a gorgeous outfit.

Nakeeyat slays a gorgeous outfit on her 11 birthday. Image Credit: @nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

Details of Nakeeyat's pictures celebrating her 11th birthday

Climate change advocate, Nakeeyat, rocked a black top styled with black sparkling lace fabric.

The lace was used to make the long sleeves with its ends cut along the wrist to add style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The bottom part of the dress was made out of gold fabric patterned with black uneven lines.

The bottom right section of the skirt was designed with plain black fabric, and the ends of the skirt were covered with see-through black mesh fabric.

Nakeeyat's makeup was heavy, and it brightened her facial features.

The eloquent 11-year-old was barefoot during her birthday photo shoot. Despite that, she still looked radiant in the pictures.

Below are gorgeous pictures of Nakeeyat as she marks her 11th birthday.

Ghanaians celebrate Nakeeyat as she turned 11

Kobby Kyei, Amerado Burner, Tima Kumkum and many Ghanaian celebrities and her Instagram followers wished her well on her birthday.

They also shared lovely messages with her and talked about how all grown up she had become.

kobby.kyei remarked:

Happy Birthday

iamtimakumkum said:

Happy birthday baby age gracefully

amerado_burner stated:

Happy birthday

portia_tambs commented:

U look 15 ooo. God continue to flourish and increase you.

zahralicious8 stated:

Happy Birthday Nakeeyat May you live long to celebrate many more years in joy and happiness.

stonegal2 said:

Very beautiful somebody … Happy birthday sis ❤️

Nakeeyat executes fire leg work on a New York ship cruise

YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat displayed fire dance moves during Kuami Eugene's performance on a New York ship cruise.

She did the leg work moves so effortlessly that people began to praise her and wish they could move like her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh