Popular Ghanaian actor Don Little and TV host Cindy Cash have caught the attention of netizens after displaying strong affection and admiration for each other on camera. The video, which was shared on TikTok, sparked significant chatter among netizens.

In the video, Cindy showed her admiration for Don Little through warm hugs and playful gestures, including giving him a piggyback ride.

The actor was visibly excited and enjoyed the moment, cracking funny jokes that made the Wontumi Radio presenter laugh heartily. She went on to tell Don Little how much she admired and cherished him.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on the media personality's TikTok page rushed to the comments and expressed their opinions on the affection displayed.

Don Little and Cindy Cash spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Glory be to God said:

"If you don't have money in hana,every woman you meet is married or engaged, but if you have money every woman you meet is single and searching."

Miles commented:

"When money speaks humanity dances."

Richardo Amouzou said:

"If not about money hmmm who will."

Kof Clement reacted:

"Hmmmm wani bɛhu kanya nso wonna nsi hɔ."

Future CEO said:

"Now tell me why I should sleep when I'm not making money."

Don Little meets Irene Opare

In another video, Don Little met one of the biggest icons in the Kumawood industry, and it was all love between them as well.

In the video, which YEN.com.gh spotted, Don Little had a touching exchange with the actress.

Just like Cindy Cash, Irene Opare was tempted to give Don Little a piggyback ride, but her knees would not let her.

