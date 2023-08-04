Nakeeyat Meets Akufo-Addo And Samira Bawumia At The Africa Women And Children Conference

Talented poetess Nakeeyat Dramani delivered a stunning performance at the 2023 Africa Women and Children Conference

The maiden edition of the conference took place in Accra at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra on August 2nd and 3rd

Nakeeyat met and interacted with many dignitaries present at the climate change forum, including the President of Ghana

Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani impressed many high-level government officials, policymakers and other internationally renowned experts at the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC)

The Africa Women And Children Conference is an initiative of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) under the auspices of the office of the President.

After her performance, Nakeeyat was honoured to meet and interact with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

Nakeeyat shared photos during and after her performance at the conference, where she connected with various high-level policymakers.

She captioned the photos:

"I was a guest speaker at the Africa Women and Children Conference yesterday. Thank you, Second Lady @sbawumia, for bringing me on board It's all about the climate ✌️"

"It's an honour to meet our President again ❤️ Your Excellency, thank you for the words of encouragement always."

Ghanaians react to Nakeeyat's performance at The Africa Women And Children Conference and meeting the President of Ghana

Many admired the young poet's growth, wishing her more success in life.

Nakeeyat receives prayers from Chief Imam as she celebrates her 11th birthday

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the simple birthday party Nakeeyat held at the residence of the National Chief Imam.

The budding poet was escorted by her mother ad other family members as she spent time with His Emi, His Eminence Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

In the photos, the 104-year-old Sheik delivered a solemn prayer during the occasion.

