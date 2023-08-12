Nana Ama McBrown was recently lambasted online for seemingly snubbing Kumawood veteran Kwaku Twumasi

A new video has popped up showing the full encounter between McBrown and Twumasi to be a lovely meet-up

The video has sparked reactions among the actress' fans as they applauded her behaviour

Star actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has been vindicated following a video of her seemingly snubbing Kumawood veteran Kwaku Twumasi.

McBrown recently attended a funeral with some of her Kumawood colleagues. A video emerged in which the actress seemingly ignored Kumawood veteran Kwaku Twumasi.

The video sparked many reactions online. While some bashed the actress, others pointed out that the video may be too short to conclude that McBrown ignored her colleague.

McBrown takes picture with Kwaku Twumasi and others

It turns out that those who defended the Onua TV presenter were right as another video has popped up showing McBrown engaging in a hearty chat with Twumasi.

In the video shared on the actress' fan page @iamamamcbrownbrimm was spotted dressed in a black and red dress. She handed her phone to someone to take a picture of her and other Kumawood colleagues including Mavis Adjei.

Kwaku Twumasi who has been recovering from a stroke stood right beside McBrown holding his walking stick.

McBrown was full of smiles as she pulled Twumasi closer to her to pose for the photo.

McBrown's fans hail her over video with Kwaku Twumasi

The video has stirred reactions among McBrown's followers. Many have hailed the actress' behaviour.

affordable_import_andwholesale said:

Those that were quickly to judge, bow your head in shame.

lionsamuelbrown

The love from the general public for this woman is just immeasurable and great. Blessings overflow namesake

adubeajessica said:

Aww sister Ama you love everybody that you paaa May god blesses you

adoley_mooley said:

Beautiful inside out. God be with you always...Brrrrimmmm

McBrown celebrates husband's birthday

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown honoured her husband, Maxwell Mensah, as he turned a year older on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The actress celebrated her husband of seven years for the role he has played in their lives while calling him a blessing to her and their children.

