A young man who looks like Kwesi Arthur has sparked funny reactions on TikTok as folks marvelled at the uncanny resemblance

The young man had a hairstyle similar to that of Kwesi Arthur and rocked a white Jalabia as he flaunted his looks for the camera

The doppelganger was far skinnier than the musician, and this was what set them apart

In a hilarious video, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to Ghanaian musical sensation Kwesi Arthur has taken TikTok by storm, leaving netizens in fits of laughter and astonishment.

Kwesi Arthur (Middle) Ghanaian man who looks like rapper Kwesi Arthur (Left and Right) Photo Source: kobby_gaisie

Source: TikTok

The social media platform was filled with funny reactions as people could not help but marvel at the lookalike's striking likeness to the renowned artiste.

Sporting a hairstyle strikingly similar to Kwesi Arthur's signature look, the young man confidently flaunted his remarkable features for the camera. Dressed in a white Jalabia, he exuded confidence, further intensifying the uncanny resemblance.

However, keen observers could not help but notice one significant difference between the lookalike and his idol. The doppelganger appeared far skinnier than the famed musician, a fact that set them apart and gave viewers an amusing twist.

Social media users immediately flooded the comments section with witty remarks and hilarious observations.

Kwesi Arthur's lookalike gets peeps talking

Gm said:

Hunger wan finish this Kwesi Arthur

Adjoa Debbie ❤️♾ wrote:

Kwesi Arthur mu rubber tie asem ben koraa nie,we can’t live in peace ✌️for Ghana here

Seraphine commented:

Eiii na why?? Is there no food at home?? Or you’ve been fasting for years Kwesi Arthur???

user3588597401598 reacted:

Someone said Kwesi Arthur mu rubber tie laughter wan kee me

Two lookalikes explained why they do what they do

In another story, lookalikes of Black Sherif and King Promise have revealed that they utilised their fame to create business opportunities and generate income.

During an interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, the doppelgangers shared their strategy for promoting their food products when booked for shows.

Ruben, who bears a striking resemblance to King Promise, explained that they have been receiving numerous show bookings, capitalising on their resemblance to renowned musicians.

