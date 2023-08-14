Once again MzGee got into a confrontation with one of her panellists while her show was being broadcast live

The United Showbiz host sparked a string of rants from artiste manager Mr Logic after she ordered him to wrap up his submissions

Mr Logic heatedly responded to the directive, putting MzGee's work ethic and experience into dispute

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, MzGee exchanged words with Mr Logic on her show after ordering him to wrap up his talk.

Mr Logic, in response, said hurled hurtful things at MzGee, targeting her work, career and family.

According to Mr Logic, he has been in the business longer than MzGee, and thus she needs to do more work on her professionalism.

MzGee did not take Mr Logic's insults lightly as she responded equally.

MzGee interrupted Mr Logic during his submission in the video making rounds online. She said,

"You see how you are yawning. That is how the viewers are yawning at home, so wrap it up and let's go."

Her statements angered Mr Logic, who also responded harshly, including saying,

"It is unprofessional for a moderator to tell a panel he is talking too much. Learn on the job.

Peeps react to MzGee and Mr Logic fight on United Showbiz

Many people chastised MzGee for maltreating Mr Logic on her show.

Abaka Ewusi commented:

Such disrespect.

Emmanuel Agyei commented:

This show is becoming useless day by day. Mtcheeeewwww.

Abenaa Yaago Martinson commented:

Totally rude remark from MzGee. We must always remember behaviour influences behaviour. Don't give bad energy and expect good energy in return. I think MzGee needs a short holiday for rejuvenation.

Eli Kem commented:

Are the producers intentionally creating this, or Mzgee lacks emotional intelligence as a host?

