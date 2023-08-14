Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's alleged side chick has responded to the claims with a post on Twitter

She reiterated that she was not his side chick after photos of her on a video call and meeting him in person surfaced on the internet

Many Ghanaians advised her not to take the claims seriously since they knew they were not true, while others told her to sue the blogger

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy is in the news after a Ghanaian critic and blogger, Bongo Ideas, alleged that he has a side chick in the US.

Stonebwoy's alleged side chick responds to allegations

This comes after Stonebwoy and the young lady with the Twitter handle, @_OhSoJah posted photos of her and the Gidigba hitmaker hanging out in the US.

According to Bongo Ideas, Big Jah as she is called, is Stonebwoy's alleged side chick who lives in New Jersey, US.

He alleged that the musician has been seeing her for months and hangs out with her whenever he is in the US.

Responding to the claims, Big Jah stated that she is not the More of You crooner's lover. She said:

I am not this man's side chick excuse me !!!!!!!!!!!

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is currently on his tour dubbed 5th Dimension, and it started in the US, where he met @_OhSoJah.

Below is @_OhSoJah responding to allegations regarding her being Stonebwoy's side chick.

Ghanaians react to Big Jah's statement and the allegations

Many Ghanaians advised her to take him on and sue him for defamation. Others also told her not to take the claims seriously because they knew they were untrue.

Below are some of the reactions:

@1GADBASIT said:

Don’t mind this guy that’s how he behaves on Twitter, saying all kinds of rubbish.

@bodyee16 stated:

He’s intentionally doing it for engagement lol

@Opokuwaa_ remarked:

That’s a friendly hug they dragged it. But this is your opportunity to sue for defamation get them coins

@kdot_gh said:

We all found it funny …. Don’t panic !!!!!!

@iheartchocomilo remarked:

Nah you need to sue with immediate effect

@lynkolndesage said:

Sue him, please. He's such a nuisance here.

@blow_styles stated:

This guy is an attention seeker. I wish u never responded because thus all he wanted to achieve, we know him too well in Ghana.

Stonebwoy gifts a fan his jacket

