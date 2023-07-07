Isaac Twum-Ampofo, the ex-partner of gospel artiste Ohemaa Mercy sparked massive reactions online when he was spotted at the unveiling of the 2023 edition of the Tehilla Experience

He rocked neatly styled braids and a branded Tehilla Experience at the launch

Many people admired Ohemaa Mercy's maturity when she eulogised her ex-lover, while others prayed for them to get back together after watching the touching video

Isaac Twum-Ampofo, well known as Ike, the ex-husband of gospel artiste Ohemaa Mercy, was spotted at the 2023 launch of the gospel concert, Tehilla Experience.

His presence which was the highlight of the launch of the 10th edition of Tehilla Experience, got many people talking.

In a video that emerged on social media, some guests were surprised to see him at the event.

Mr Twum-Ampofo was captured arriving at the venue with Despite Media presenter Abeiku Santana while rocking a white branded Tehilla Experience t-shirt.

His hair was styled such that the sides were cut low while the top middle was styled into braids.

Acknowledging the presence of her ex-lover at the event, Ohemaa Mercy noted that he has been a pivotal part of her career.

Describing him as a wonderful man, she thanked him for being supportive and being there for her.

Below is a video of Abeiku Santana and Ohemaa Mercy's ex-husband entering the 2023 Tehilla Experience launch venue.

Below is a video of Ohemaa Mercy honouring her ex-husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo.

Ghanaians admire Ohemaa Mercy's maturity as she honours her ex-husband

Many Ghanaians admired Ohemaa Mercy's maturity when she called her ex-husband's name to acknowledge him.

After watching the video, others prayed for them to reconcile and tie the knot again.

eddan_podcast stated:

Maturity paaa ni…… I can’t do this. Well done Ma

bree_la_reine opined:

Their beginnings always inspire me. I’m glad they have found peace through it all, but I pray they come back together one day if it’s God’s will.

akosuaswit said:

i was thinking it was a different man oo, then this man is handsome paa ooo he is still standing on his leg top

awuraamasarfo remarked:

Because they were very mature about their divorce and didn’t move from one station to the other discussing themselves and making their divorce very ugly nti, u see how easy it is for them to move on and be happy for each other? Their colleagues shd take a lesson

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

I PRAY THEM COME BACK.

hilda_abrabo stated:

This is beautiful Thank you, Jesus,

