Mona Gucci has broken her silence over the GH¢500k Defamation Case Against Her

The TV show host stated that she is oblivious about the claims-making which made headlines

Mona also indicated that she would have appeared at the court to defend herself if she knew about the suit

Controversial Ghanaian television host and presenter, Mona Gucci, has spoken out for the first time about the claims of actress Yvonne Nelson winning GH¢500k defamation suit against her.

In an interview on Peace FM, the outspoken television personality explained that she has no idea about the lawsuit filed against her by Yvonne Nelson.

According to Mona Gucci, she never was served any lawsuit or had any court summon that ordered her to pay such a huge amount of money.

Yvonne Nelson. Mona Gucci.source:instagram/@yvonne Nelson

Source: Instagram

Mona also stated that she would have appeared at the court to defend herself if she was in known about the suit.

“I would have been there to defend myself if I knew about the suit. No one will refuse a court order but in situations where you don’t know anything about it, I don’t think it's right.

I have never been informed about anything so I don’t know the letter they are talking about. I will quickly follow up if I had received a letter”.

Mona Gucci stated.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson filed a lawsuit against Mona Gucci after the presenter made defamatory claims about her in May 2020.

Mona Gucci claimed the actress is a slay queen who does prostitution to fund her fabulous and rich lifestyle

It was earlier reported that the court presided by Justice John Eugene Nyante ordered Mona Gucci to 500,000 cedis to the actress and also apologize to her.

Source: Yen