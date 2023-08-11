Sociable actress Kafui Danku expressed her displeasure in a series of rants on Facebook after a terrible experience at a hair salon

She chronicled the incident on her official page while laying blame at the feet of the NPP government

Many varied reactions have followed her outburst; while some supported her, others pointed out that she could have gone somewhere cheaper

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku had difficulty convincing most people that the government is responsible for the price hike in salon service charges, especially for braids.

She recounted her experience at one of the popular hair salons in Ghana, which after charging her an arm and a leg, proceeded to top up with lousy customer service.

According to Kafui Danku, although she did not fuss about the ridiculous price charge, the proprietress was upset because her guest did not greet her.

Kafui Danku shared her experience on Facebook. She wrote,

"I can't get over yesterday's bad experience at a braid lounge in East Legon. That woman is rude and the worst service provider I've encountered. She charged me GH¢1000 plus Ghs for braids which I was willing to pay but had issues just because my guest didn't say hello! Anokwa! Truly, I pity those young girls working in such lousy salon!I went to church today o, so I'll leave it here. Who even charges GH¢ 1000 for common braids! For such charges, service should be top-notch. I blame the NPP government for all this."

After her initial post, some followers replied that they did not understand why Kafui Danku had to involve the government in this issue. They pointed out that it was her choice to patronise that salon. To which she replied,

"For all those asking how it is NPP's fault, are you aware of the recent taxes on goods? Some insensitive providers like this salon took advantage, charging GH¢1000 plus for braids without even feeling bad. Do you know how much tax I had to pay on goods I shipped from China last year? Ridiculous!"

See Kafui Danku's post below:

Peeps react to Kafui Danku's rants after paying over GH¢1000 for goddess braids

The comment section is filled with interesting views and analysis.

Tony Appiah Snr commented:

So you don’t ask for prices before the service is delivered to you??

Fatimatu Abubakar commented:

At Malata market last week, I paid 120ghc for my braids. 60ghc for the hair and 60ghc for workmanship. You make ridiculous choices, you pay ridiculous prices. Don’t blame the government for everything. Hajia Mariam is my plug. If you need directions to the Salon, contact her.

Honorable Hajia Amma Frimpong commented:

Inferiority complex and wanting to belong. Fake societal pressure kwa.... you gladly write on social media about paying 1000gh for braids and want to use NPP for clout? Ei madam ko da wai.... I'm not surprised they were rude to you.

