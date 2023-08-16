TikTok star Felicia Osei shone brightly on the streets in an exposing dress

The Onua TV presenter's dress drew attention on social media as some people wondered why she stepped out in such a dress

Previously, Felicia Osei mentioned a poor fashion sense after being trolled over her footwear

Ghanaian radio personality Felicia Osei has caused a splash with a daring white cut-off dress that threatened to expose her privates.

The TikTok star shared the wild photo on Instagram with a bold caption that drew attention to her body.

Felicia Osei's exposed thigh became the centre of attention for the photo.

A photo collage of Felicia Osei Image credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Due to her wardrobe choices, former comic actor Felicia Osei has garnered negative attention. The TikToker has often come under heavy criticism for her style and clothes, forcing her to speak up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She addressed these complaints during an interview, admitting that she does not make the best choices regarding what she wears.

Her recent dress, which was causing some people online a little discomfort, features two disjointed ruffled sides from her midsection to her calf.

Watch the photos below:

Peeps react to Felicia Osei's revealing white outfit as she steps out on the streets

Many of the comments were directed at Felicia Osei's dress, with some commenting on the looks of her thighs.

extappiah commented:

Fine girls nyinaa class prefect, ampa .

kwabena_ofori.2424 commented:

Your legs alone.

midwifefausty commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️pass by my area ❤️❤️you look lovely .

humbledove9 commented:

Your boyfriend dey chop better eii

mohammadullamin commented:

Very appetizing.

vegas_duo24 commented:

Let me inhale some cuteness, mmmmmmmmm.

mramankwah commented:

Ɛiiii. agyawaadwo! nnoɔma na ahyɛhyɛ seyi

mohammadullamin's profile picture

Succulent d33d333d3.

Felicia Osei flaunts new heels from her mother with a gorgeous African Print outfit

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Felicia Osei showed off a new pair of heels she received from her mother, Maa Linda.

The TikTok star paired the good-looking footwear with mid-calf Africa Print loose trousers and a plain pint short with short print sleeves.

Felicia looked cute in their outfit as her footwear also caught the attention of many who complimented her on her choice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh