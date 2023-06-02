Celebrated Ghanaian influencer Felicia Osei shared what her dream cars are, how she got her first car

She also talked about her love for cars and what she would do when given the money to buy her dream car

The Onua FM presenter was speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's special cars project called Wheels on YEN

Onua FM and TV presenter and famous Ghanaian TikToker, Felicia Osei, has narrated how she got her first whip and how that sparked her taste in cars.

Felicia Osei's first car, Renault Samsung SM 5. Image Credit: @felicia_osei and Auction Auto

Felicia Osei's first car and how she got it

In an exclusive interview with Wheels on YEN, Felicia Osei disclosed that the first car she ever got was a gist.

Disclosing the car brand model, she noted that it was a Renault Samsung SM5, which was given to her in 2022.

Sharing more details about the car, she noted that she did not know how much it cost at the time since it was a present given to her.

TikToker Felicia Osei dreams of buying a Honda CRV and Toyota Camry

Felicia Osei hinted that she had used a CRV, Camry Spider, and the Peugeot 3008 and would love to own any of them in the future. The reason for these car choices is that they do not consume that much fuel.

"I’ve used them; they are very good and consume very little fuel," she told Wheels on YEN.

Speaking further, she revealed that she would buy her dream car when given the funds.

Revealing the car brand, the talented media presenter said a Camry is a car brand dear to her heart.

Longest trip Felicia Osei travelled as a driver

The Onua TV and FM presenter stated that the longest trip she has travelled as a driver took 2 hours.

Throwing more light on that experience, she said that it was fun. She added that the reason it was fun was because of the music playlist she had and the beautiful discourse she had with the people she was riding with.

"It was fun, there was lots of music and nice conversations," she said.

