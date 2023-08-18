Reggie Zippy's wife Edith Ward has broken her silence after the rapper announced their divorce online

The rapper had suggested in a social media post that his wife had instigated the divorce despite his love for his children

But Edith has insisted that Reggie has not been a responsible father and husband as he is portraying

Reggie Zippy's, Edith Ward, has reacted to news about the collapse of the 15-year-old marriage with the rapper.

The UK-based rapper announced the end of their marriage in a post on social media on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

According to Reggie Zippy, who is one-half of the 2015 X-factor duo Reggie and Bollie, their breakup officially happened last Friday, August 11, 2023.

Sharing a photo with his three children, the Adoma hitmaker added a lengthy caption in which he sarcastically suggested his wife was being ungrateful and unfair by divorcing him.

Reggie Zippy's wife tells her side of the divorce story

But in a post which was later deleted, Edith Ward has shared her side of the story saying she was not the bad person Reggie Zippy is trying to paint to the public.

According to the rapper has been cheating on her with another woman for three years and was even taunting her with the fact that his side chick was a white woman.

Apart from cheating, she added that Reggie Zippy was not financially responsible for the upkeep of their children and she had wor

“I walked away after you betrayed and walked away from our covenant (marriage). Lies, deceit, constant cheating, years of alcohol and financial abuse that made me end up working day n night to save my family… my love, care n patience still were not enough for u to stop it all. So I decided to save myself and my children from hell…..”

“I walked away and never turned back! Now continue to live ur life happily with the “white” (as u like to brag it to me) woman u had been with for the past 2-3 yrs whilst still married, start providing for ur kids and stop creating this false narrative online to make me look bad.

“I have tried to be the bigger person for a long time and have kept quiet! Now I have had enough too and hope you can put stop to this constant emotional abuse! #THRUTHALWAYSPREVAILS #ENOUGHISENOUGH," she said.

