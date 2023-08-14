Ryan Weiner, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy, provided groceries to a needy Black woman and her family

Vicki Green, 71, was responsible for two young boys and needed assistance when the kind sheriff arrived

Weiner decided to go grocery shopping for the family after learning that the boys had reportedly gone to bed hungry and awoke hungry

Ryan Weiner, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy, aided a Black woman and her family by providing them with groceries to prevent them from sleeping hungry.

The kind-hearted sheriff was responding to a domestic dispute at a Denver-area residence when he discovered an even bigger issue that involved hungry children.

Kind police officer buys groceries for hungry Black family in need. Photo credit: wbtv.com.

Source: UGC

Weiner finds a great-grandmother and her hungry boys

On June 30, Weiner responded to an apartment where 71-year-old Vicki Green raised two young boys. The youngsters had reportedly gone to bed hungry and woke up hungry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Green told Weiner she and her partner had been arguing, and a cruel act had escalated the dispute.

''He ate the last two hot dogs in the house, which were supposed to be for the boys, and forced them to sit there and watch while he ate them,'' said Weiner.

Weiner went out of his way to assist the family, which included the great-grandmother raising two children. Rather than responding to the next call, the deputy and his partner visited a nearby grocery store to shop for the trio.

When asked why he decided to assist the family, the sheriff stated that it is something he does frequently because he often encounters people in trouble in his line of work.

''I just knew there was something that I could do, and I didn’t want to leave having that feeling later, knowing that in that situation, I could do more.''

The great-grandmother was overcome with emotion when the deputies came back with bags of groceries.

''It was not just an obligation or a duty. I think he did it because he cared ... he was a blessing' Green said.

The groceries may have fed Green's family that day, but Weiner's kindness continues to feed her soul.

Man feeds poor children

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a kind-hearted young man put smiles on the faces of kids on the street by providing them with meals and water in a heartwarming TikTok video.

The short footage starts with the generous man approaching one of the youngsters seated on the ground with a baby.

He then gives the child a pack of food and water. The footage showed him sporting a shirt over trousers and modern footwear.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh