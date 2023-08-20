Revered fashionista Osebo scolded Ola Michael's for taking chances with his brand by wearing the sensational shoes

He added that the Ola Michael brand and the UTV platform were too big for him to take such chances

Osebo told YEN.com.gh that the shoes would have complemented a more casual look with jeans and a T-shirt

Ghanaian celebrity stylist Richard Brown, known in showbiz as Osebo, used Ola Michael's wardrobe failure as a case study of why celebrities should invest in professional stylists.

According to Osebo, the mishap would have been adverted if Ola Micheal had an experienced eye advising him on his outfit.

Ola Michael's went viral after viewers noticed his ashy-looking leg in a pair of worn-out and old shoes.

A photo collage of Osebo and Ola Michael with his viral shoe

Source: Instagram

Osebo explained his frustration to the entertainment team at YEN.com.gh.

He said, "But in this case, the program he attended was a big platform. So this shoe, let's call it Chinese canvas, he should never have worn it because the shoe doesn't even match his clothes at all."

It was very bad for him to wear it. That is why most celebrities need a stylist. That person would have advised him on what to wear to the program. It was a big platform. Even if he wanted to wear that footwear, he should have opted for jeans with a Lacoste or T-shirt."

Watch how the viral shoes were discovered below:

Osebo lists three things men should pay attention to when choosing their outfit

Ghana's celebrated stylist Richard Brown, known as Osebo, explained the importance of dressing well as a man to YEN.com.gh.

According to Osebo, a man's looks project the kind of respect he would be able to command from his circle.

He advised men to invest in footwear, a good leather belt and a classic watch to enhance their appearance.

He said, "The first thing anybody notices about a man is his shoes, belt and watch. As for the perfume, unless that person gets closer to notice your smell."

Akrobeto scolds Ola Michael's sensational shoes, composes a hilarious song for him

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akrobeto reacted to Ola Michael's viral shoes.

The legendary comedian expressed disappointment in Ola Michael's decision to wear the funny-looking shoes to a live TV program.

He added that the radio presenter deserved everything Shatta Wale said about him because of his shoes.

