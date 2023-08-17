Ayisha Modi Claims She Had GH¢20k At 13 And Sponsored Samini At 14, Video Stirs Massive Reactions Online
Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has sparked a conversation about her self-acclaimed wealth after an interview she had popped up.
Ayisha Modi who shuffles between Ghana and the United States often describes herself and her family as well to do.
But in her latest interview, the baby mama of Ofori Amponsah has got many doubting her claims about their riches.
Ayisha Modi had GH¢20,000 cedis by age 13 and sponsored Samini at 14
Speaking in a recent interview with Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, Ayisha Modi disclosed that when she was just 13 years old, she had more than the equivalent of 20,000 in her account.
To give further context, Ayisha indicated that she was taking care of her family whenever her mother travelled.
According to Ayisha, because she had so much money at such a young age, she could afford to help musicians including Ofori Amponsah and Samini without any returns. For Samini, she claimed to have met and sponsored him when she was just about 14 years old.
See parts of the interview as shared on Instagram below:
Ghanaians doubt Ayisha Modi's GH¢20k claims
The video of Ayisha sparked an array of doubting reactions online.
felicia.donkor.777 said:
Apart from the elite in gh children, which average 13 yrs ca hv 100 tp200 million old currency, pls stop this lies it not good
awurakua09 said:
Ei Aisha! does she not have friends and family to advise her to stop embarrassing herself? Boi.. ♀️
shemajor_bae said:
Minister of investment and finance.At this point Sis Aisha Mother Ghana need ur help
i.drey__ said:
Madam Aisha, my name is Drey, mede sukuu fees ka o ny3 saa mentumi graduate nti twa wani hw3 me wai mani bre s3m
Source: YEN.com.gh