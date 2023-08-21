Yaw Dabo has shared some photos and videos from his camp with the Dabo Academy soccer players

The players exercised in the gym, showing commitment and a hardworking spirit in the video

The actor and football team founder showed his excitement on Instagram with a caption that accompanied the post

Kumawood actor and owner of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo known privately as Samuel Yaw Dabo has shared some photos and a video on his Instagram flaunting his football players and applauding them for their hard work.

Dabo takes his players to the gym, gives them a cold bath in a video Photo credit: @Samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on Dabo's official Instagram account, Dabo Soccer Academy's young athletes have showcased their commitment to rigorous training and recovery methods.

With Dabo's dedication to his team's progress, the academy has rapidly gained recognition for its holistic approach to nurturing emerging soccer talents.

The photos and videos shared showed the hardworking players taking a cold ice bath and exercising in the gym.

See the video of Dabo's soccer players exercising below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Dabo's players exercising and taking an ice bath for recovery

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video while applauding the actor and team owner for his exceptional managerial skills and inspiring the talented young players. Others lauded his decision to get them used to the ice bath.

kwameyesumogya commented:

God bless you Adwene Kese3. Some few generations to come and your name will be a legacy. Pursue that for them . So they can leave the dream there always wish for.

vanasty_agyengo commented:

Manager Manager Dabo Daboice ❄ bath is very good for them

calebbb.j commented:

Hard work always pays!!

paa.sammi_ commented:

na why u dey do Sammi dat

Dabo reveals Nigerian actors Aki and Pawpaw inspired his acting journey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the talented comic actor Yaw Dabo spoke with Akrobeto on his path to the big time. Revealing his acting inspiration, Yaw Dabo stated he was determined to succeed in the business at all costs. He described how he used to stay on set for extended periods of time in order to prevent someone else from getting his role.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh