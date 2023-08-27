Former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Suleman has revealed her grandmother and Head Coach conspired and aborted her twin baby in 1999 for a spot in the black queen’s squad

The now-homeless former national star explained that she became pregnant just as she was preparing for a big competition

Memunatu Suleman was the Black Maidens of Ghana's goalie trainer until her contract was terminated

The 45-year-old, who shared her unforgettable story on Original FM, said the incident happened in 1997, and her late grandmother supported the coach's decision to sacrifice for her country.

I got pregnant in, but my coach and grandmother decided I had to abort it because we were a month and a week away from going to the Black Queens camp,” Sulemana told Original FM.

My coach went to see my grandparents. I was young by then, so recently, an elderly man I know told me the place I reside was where the termination of my pregnancy was done.

When we came, I was instructed to lie down, and my stomach was injected, so I felt the pain. I was carrying twins for seven months, but I didn’t know and was not seeing it. I had my period regularly; there were no signs of me being pregnant.

