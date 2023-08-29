Asamoah Gyan's son Fredrick A Gyan turned a year older on August 29, 2023, and to celebrate he posted handsome pictures on his Instagram page

He wrote a lovely message for his son and wished him a happy birthday

Many people admired how he was growing into a handsome young man as they joined the retired footballer in celebrating his son

Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, celebrated his son Fredrick A Gyan as he turned a year older on August 29, 2023.

Asamoah Gyan and his son Fredrick A. Gyan in photos. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan

Asamoah Gyan celebrates his son on his birthday

Asamoah Gyan posted two pictures of his son Fredrick A Gyan as he turned a year older.

The first picture was Fredrick wearing his red boxer shorts and shirtless at the beach. He looked handsome in his neatly styled locs.

The second photo, Fredrick was dressed in an all-black fit . He was in a short-sleeved t-shirt and sweatpants.

Ghana's all-time goal scorer wrote a touching message as he celebrated his dear son. He acknowledged how he was growing into a fine young man.

He also told him he loved him so much and added three heart emojis to conclude his message. He wrote:

Fresh boy in the building . Happy Birthday son @fredrick.a.gyan. Daddy loves you soo much ❤️❤️❤️

Below is a carousel post of Asamoah Gyan's son Fredrick A. Gyan.

Ghanaians join Asamoah Gyan in celebrating his son Fredrick A. Gyan

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and many other fans of Asamoah Gyan joined in celebrating his son, Fredrick A Gyan.

Others also spoke about the striking resemblance and how handsome he looked in the pictures.

stonebwoy said:

More life to the Prince ❤️

go.ogo_ commented:

Blessings to him

asizatoto said:

Happy birthday to you your son for life

bsxi6 stated:

Nahh it looks like he walks like you legend more life to him

acquahmaclean18 remarked:

Happy birthday son of a Legend

williamatom201198 stated:

Before you said the child is not yours and wanted DNA waa see a resemblance omg

thehighestblog said:

Blessings to the son of a legend

ababasidi commented:

Congratulations lil Gyan

gladys_prettyerfya remarked:

Happy glorious birthday to your son ❤️

