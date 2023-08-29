Asamoah Gyan Celebrates Son's Birthday, Posts Handsome Photos Of Him All Grown-up: "Fine Boy"
- Asamoah Gyan's son Fredrick A Gyan turned a year older on August 29, 2023, and to celebrate he posted handsome pictures on his Instagram page
- He wrote a lovely message for his son and wished him a happy birthday
- Many people admired how he was growing into a handsome young man as they joined the retired footballer in celebrating his son
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, celebrated his son Fredrick A Gyan as he turned a year older on August 29, 2023.
Asamoah Gyan celebrates his son on his birthday
Asamoah Gyan posted two pictures of his son Fredrick A Gyan as he turned a year older.
The first picture was Fredrick wearing his red boxer shorts and shirtless at the beach. He looked handsome in his neatly styled locs.
Mr Happiness: GH man based in the Netherlands flaunts his cute son in photos and videos: “Kojo Mbappé is 7”
The second photo, Fredrick was dressed in an all-black fit . He was in a short-sleeved t-shirt and sweatpants.
Ghana's all-time goal scorer wrote a touching message as he celebrated his dear son. He acknowledged how he was growing into a fine young man.
He also told him he loved him so much and added three heart emojis to conclude his message. He wrote:
Fresh boy in the building . Happy Birthday son @fredrick.a.gyan. Daddy loves you soo much ❤️❤️❤️
Below is a carousel post of Asamoah Gyan's son Fredrick A. Gyan.
Ghanaians join Asamoah Gyan in celebrating his son Fredrick A. Gyan
Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and many other fans of Asamoah Gyan joined in celebrating his son, Fredrick A Gyan.
Others also spoke about the striking resemblance and how handsome he looked in the pictures.
Praye Tiatia speaks as he drops gorgeous photo of Selly Galley in a jumpsuit and fashion glasses: "Double blessings"
stonebwoy said:
More life to the Prince ❤️
go.ogo_ commented:
Blessings to him
asizatoto said:
Happy birthday to you your son for life
bsxi6 stated:
Nahh it looks like he walks like you legend more life to him
acquahmaclean18 remarked:
Happy birthday son of a Legend
williamatom201198 stated:
Before you said the child is not yours and wanted DNA waa see a resemblance omg
thehighestblog said:
Blessings to the son of a legend
ababasidi commented:
Congratulations lil Gyan
gladys_prettyerfya remarked:
Happy glorious birthday to your son ❤️
Ghanaians react as Dave references Gyan's penalty miss in a song
YEN.com.gh reported that English rapper Dave referenced Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa in a song.
Dave was featured on Nigerian musician Burna Boy's Cheat On Me song where he made that reference. The song sparked massive debate on social media among Ghanaians.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh