English rapper Dave has caused a frenzy after he mentioned Asamoah Gyan and referenced his 2010 penalty miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

The song titled Cheat On Me is off Burna Boy's 15-track album titled I Told Them

The song has caused a stir as it tops social media trends and Ghanaians shared their their views

English rapper Dave referenced retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan in a verse on Burna Boy's song, Cheat On Me.

Dave recalls Asamoah Gyan's 2010 penalty miss

The song is the sixth on Burna Boy's newly released album, I Told Them, and the 15-track project includes Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez, English rapper Dave and American rapper J. Cole.

The line in the second verse of the song that has caused a stir on social media and topped social media trends was:

"I’m Asamoah Gyan, the way I hit the bar"

This line referred to the most talked about event in Asamoah Gyan's football career, where he missed a penalty during a neck-to-neck game between Ghana and Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana met Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, 12 years after the incident, and despite the country losing 0-2, Ghanaians were overjoyed to see Luis Suarez cry since they also failed to qualify for the round of 16 despite their win.

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

Ghanaians react to Dave's verse on Burna Boy's song

Many music lovers and football fans noted that despite their love for the song, the Asamoah Gyan penalty miss reference cut deep.

See some of the reactions below:

@AsieduMends said:

·Love this song, but Dave what Asamoah Gyan do you?

@GroundUpChale remarked:

"Asamoah Gyan the way I hit the bar" ... this was a good line but it pains too much.

@De_mediaguy said:

Dave literally took us to the trenches of Asamoah Gyan days by using the bar hit

@amakyeee_ stated:

I’m Asamoah Gyan the way I hit the bar . Why Dave??

@jeremyb___ remarked:

na dave what Asamoah Gyan do you?

@Blarq1 stated:

Not Dave referencing the Asamoah Gyan penalty miss on #CheatOnMe

@davisssohene stated:

“I’m Asamoah Gyan the way i hit the bar”Dave violating

@the_marcoli_boy said:

"I’m Asamoah Gyan the way I hit the bar"? Dave should have left this bar for Kabs and Medikal aww, I once rated him.

Mohammed Salisu seeks revenge against Uruguay at 2022 FIFA World Cup

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Black Stars centre-back player Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim expressed his stance ahead of the Ghana versus Uruguay match on December 2, 2022.

Speaking on this ahead of the game, Mohammed Salisu stated he is on the side of many Ghanaians who want revenge for the 2010 incident.

