Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan and other African football legends competed in a friendly football match in Morocco

In the video Asamoah Gyan shared on his Instagram page, he scored a goal and did his famous victory dance

Many people stated that he was still in good form while they applauded the legends for coming together to entertain football fans

Africa's all-time leading scorer in the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, played a football match with other African legends in Morocco.

Asamoah Gyan and other African football legends in Morocco.

Asamoah Gyan and other African football legends playing a football match in Morocco

Asamoah Gyan together with retired African footballers such as Emmanuel Adebayor, Kalusha Bwalya, the CAF President Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe, and many others played in the game.

The game was held in Morocco. However, the main purpose of the legends convening was to discuss the future of African football.

In the video, after Asamoah Gyan, the former Black Stars captain, scored a goal, he did his famous victory dance.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he insinuated that even though he has retired from football, he is still in good shape. He wrote:

"Class is permanent "

Below is a video of Asamoah Gyan scoring a goal in the match and doing his victory dance.

Ghanaians shared their views on the game between Asamoah Gyan and other African football legends

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, celebrity barber Nikky, Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper and many others talked about him still being in form.

They also talked about how the game warmed their hearts as they identified players on the pitch they admired.

stonebwoy said:

2 of My MOST FAV BIG BROTHERS - LIVE LONG

ghhyper1 stated:

Form is temporary… ewole monkor !

_youth_god remarked:

The celebration alone

iam_nikky said:

All I see is my family ❤️❤️

big_appiah stated:

Rich men play is so sweet

khing_khobbies_photography stated:

We will miss you on the pitch

kobby_bryantt_the_process_jnr remarked:

Ghana , Africa and the world will not forget you legend

yoo_pharaoh_beatz said:

nice to watch.... I think am watching World Cup sef

call.me_bling.boy remarked:

You still got it in you

amane.art0 said:

@la.sirene.z My favorite duo, they will dance endlessly

Asamoah Gyan hailed by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan was invited to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. This comes at the back of the footballer announcing his retirement.

